Businesses are being offered free advice and support from an experienced business adviser.

Rushcliffe Borough Council is offering the free one-hour, in-person appointments with expert Insan Farooqi from the East Midlands Chamber, to help small to medium sized businesses, start-ups, or residents who are thinking of starting a business.

They are being held in Bingham, Radcliffe and West Bridgford.

From left to right Green Pea Wills & Trusts Director Kevin Ridley receiving free business support from Rushcliffe Business Adviser Insan Farooqi (62562404)

The consultations are seen as a great first step in the development of a new business, project, or development initiative and way for business owners and entrepreneurs to find out what support could assist them and help plan their next steps.

The surgeries will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, February 23: 9.30am to 4.30pm at The Old Court House on Church Street in Bingham.

Thursday, March 23, 9.30am to 4.30pm at the Parish Council Offices, The Grange, Vicarage Lane, Radcliffe.

Tuesday, April 25, 9.30am to 4.30pm at Rushcliffe Arena, Rugby Road, West Bridgford.

Plans are also under way for business surgeries in Cotgrave and Ruddington, with dates to be confirmed.

Insan is offering one to one advice free-of-charge to businesses before the end of June, helping them to develop their enterprise.

As well as the surgeries businesses could also be referred to other sources of advice, support and funding opportunities.

The Rushcliffe Business Adviser project is funded by Rushcliffe Borough Council, HM Government and the European Regional Development Fund. The project is delivered in partnership with East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire).