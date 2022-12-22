A building of offices on the edge of the town centre is on the market for almost £500,000.

Premier House, based in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, remains listed on Rightmove for offers in excess of £495,000.

The 3,494 square foot office building has been listed since the summer of 2020.

Premier House is on the market. Photo: Savills (61507769)

The listing describes Premier House as a "modern detached building" in an "excellent location adjacent to A1".

It has an open plan and air conditioned interior with on site parking spaces.

According to the listing, the building's current income is £29,500 pa rising to £37,500 pa, an average rental £33,500 pa.

Premier House is on the market. Photo: Savills (61507762)

Access to the two storey offices is via a concrete ramp through two sets of timber doors into a small lobby with security access into the main reception area.

The property occupies a prominent position directly off Harlaxton Road (A607), adjacent to the Grantham Squash and Fitness Club less than 400m from its junction with the A1.

Premier House is on the market. Photo: Savills (61507766)

To see the listing, visit: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/84842332

Other facilities in the immediate area include Premier Inn and Ramada Grantham Hotels.