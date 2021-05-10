Officer Cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy graduated from RAF College Cranwell on Thursday (May 6).

Air Officer Commanding 22 Group, Air Vice Marshal R Maddison OBE MA RAF, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The Queen’s Squadron consisting of officers from Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 3, Reserve Officer Initial Training Course No 65 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell on Thursday 6 May 2021.

Air Vice Marshal Maddison said: “While it was 1988 when I stood on this parade square for my own graduation, I remember it vividly and with enormous pride.

Air Vice-Marshal Maddison and parade execs. (46942751)

"It marked not only a personal achievement for all present on that day, including families and staff, but also the start of the next phase of an exciting journey for those of us that graduated.

"It is an honour to be back at Cranwell as a Reviewing Officer for the graduation of the third Modularised Initial Officer Training Course and the sixty-fifth Reserve Officer Initial Training Course.

"This course has overcome many challenges, not least in continuing training during this global pandemic, in order to remain able to meet the future needs of the Royal Air Force.

Graduating Officers on College Hall Parade Square. Photo by: Gordon Elias. (46942754)

"I am delighted that the students and staff have continued to rise to the task and I should like to congratulate them all as they continue on their own journeys."