Ninety-seven officer cadets from the RAF Officer training academy graduated from RAF College Cranwell yesterday (Thursday).

Commander UK Space Command, air vice marshal P Godfrey OBE MA FRAeS, was the reviewing officer at the graduation of The Queen’s Squadron consisting of officers from Modular Initial Officer Training

Course No 4, Specialist Officer Initial Training Course No 5 and Reserve Officer Initial Training Course No 66 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell on Thursday 17 June 2021.

Air vice marshal Godfrey said: “It is an honour to represent the chief of The Air Staff at the graduation of modular initial officer training course No 4, Specialist Officer Initial Training Course No 5 and Reserve Officer Initial Training Course No 66. These officers have shown excellent character in completing the course despite the challenges of a global pandemic, demonstrating all the elements of leadership that we look to grow as they progress through their careers in the Royal Air Force.

"As commander UK Space command It is truly exciting to be working within the space domain and I hope in the near future to see some of those graduating today in the command, working alongside the Royal Navy, Army, Civil service and industry."

