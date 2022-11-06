Officer cadets from the RAF Officer Training academy graduated this week.

The King's Squadron was honoured in a ceremony at RAF College Cranwell on Thursday, November 3.

Air Vice-Marshal Khamis Hammad Al-Ghafri, a Commander Royal Air Force Oman (CRAFO), was the reviewing officer at the graduation and the ceremony consisted of officers from the Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 15 and Commissioned Warrant Officers Course No 25 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

Air Vice-Marshal Al-Ghafri, saluting the Queen’s Colour of the Royal Air Force College in front of College Hall Officers’ Mess. (60439688)

Speaking to the graduates, the Air Vice-Marshal said: "I share the pride of your family, friends, and colleagues as you graduate and become the latest cohort of officers.

"It is clear for me to see that air forces around the globe continue to attract and recruit the most talented of people, ensuring that our leaders of tomorrow are the finest.

Air Vice-Marshal Al-Ghafri inspecting Cadets on Parade at RAF College Cranwell (60439705)

"This day is an important career milestone and one that is rightly celebrated so enjoy the occasion, the hard work starts again tomorrow as your journey towards front-line operations continues.

Cadets on Parade at RAF College Cranwell (60439718)

"I wish you all the very best for the future and well done."