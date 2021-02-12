Ninety seven Officer Cadets have graduated from RAF College Cranwell.

The ceremony took place yesterday (Thursday), as the cadets graduated from the RAF Officer Training Academy.

Air Officer Commanding Number 1 Group, Air Vice-Marshal Allan Marshall OBE MA RAF, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The Queen’s Squadron of Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 1.

Air Vice-Marshal Allan Marshall reviewing the parade. (44387822)

A Typhoon from 12 Squadron, RAF Coninsgby carried out a flypast over College Hall Officers’ Mess.

Group Captain Paul McClurg, Group Captain Training said: “I am proud to see the graduation of the first Modularised Initial Officer Training Course at RAF College Cranwell.

"The RAF Officer Training Academy’s learning philosophy is to empower, engage and enrich our cadets through the adoption of a 21st century approach to education and training whilst still maintaining our military training ethos.”