A ceremony was held to commemorate officer cadets graduating from an RAF College.

Yesterday (Thursday), officer cadets were flying high having graduated from RAF College Cranwell.

Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Marshall CBE MA LLB RAF, Air Officer Commanding 2 Group, was the reviewing officer at the graduation of The King’s Squadron consisting of officers of modular initial officer training course number 19 and commissioned warrant officers course number 26 from the college.

Air Vice-Marshal Marshall inspecting the cadets on parade. Photo: MOD Crown (63180674)

The Officer Cadets marched onto the parade square, watched by their family and friends.

The graduating cadets on parade at RAFC Cranwell. Photo: MOD Crown (63180671)

A Typhoon flying past the ceremony. Photo: MOD Crown (63180677)

They were treated to a tremendous Typhoon flypast by 12 Squadron, RAF Coningsby.