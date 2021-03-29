Last week, a number of Officers graduated from a nearby Royal Air Force College.

On Thursday March 25, 72 Officer Cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy graduated from RAF College Cranwell.

Deputy Commander Operations, RAF, Air Marshal G M Mayhew CBE MA RAF, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The Queen’s Squadron consisting of 72 officers of Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 2 and Commissioned Warrant Officer Course No 22 from RAFC Cranwell.

Air Marshal Mayhew reviewing The Queen’s Squadron. (45618813)

Air Marshal Mayhew said: “It is an honour to be the Reviewing Officer for the graduation of the Second Modularised Initial Officer Training Course and Twenty-Second Commissioned Warrant Officer Course at RAF College Cranwell.

"We have all faced challenges during this pandemic, and our training system has had to adapt to maintain essential outputs. I am delighted that the students and staff have continued to rise to the task and I should like to congratulate them all.”