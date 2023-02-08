Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham and Corby Glen fire crews attend single vehicle collision on A151 near Colsterworth

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:28, 08 February 2023
 | Updated: 09:29, 08 February 2023

Fire officers rescued one casualty after a single vehicle collision.

At 1pm yesterday (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to a road traffic collision on the A151 near Colsterworth.

The incident involved a single vehicle.

Fire and rescue (61983039)
Fire and rescue (61983039)

Crews stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a door to extricate one person from the vehicle.

Fire Grantham Traffic and Travel Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE