Fire officers rescued one casualty after a single vehicle collision.

At 1pm yesterday (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to a road traffic collision on the A151 near Colsterworth.

The incident involved a single vehicle.

Fire and rescue (61983039)

Crews stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a door to extricate one person from the vehicle.