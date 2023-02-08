Grantham and Corby Glen fire crews attend single vehicle collision on A151 near Colsterworth
Published: 09:28, 08 February 2023
| Updated: 09:29, 08 February 2023
Fire officers rescued one casualty after a single vehicle collision.
At 1pm yesterday (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to a road traffic collision on the A151 near Colsterworth.
The incident involved a single vehicle.
Crews stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a door to extricate one person from the vehicle.