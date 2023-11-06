The official reopening date for a village pub has been been announced.

The Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton, will officially reopen its doors on Friday, November 10 at 4pm.

The pub was recently taken over by Daniel Johnson, after former landlady Lucy Davies left after seven years.

Daniel Johnson.

Daniel said: “We are really excited to be reopening The Gregory.

“We are opening on a drinks only basis to begin with as we build up the kitchen, our new team and the very exciting new food menus.

“We are currently working towards a new bar layout, with new offerings such as Timothy Taylor’s, Cruzcampo and Neck Oil.

The Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton.

“Also coming to the bar will be an array of ales over the coming weeks you’ll see the likes of Tribute, Landlord and Abbotts.

“Ourselves and some of the previous team here can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Gregory and all those new faces to come too.”

Daniel is a part of Johnson Pub Co, a Lincolnshire family-run company which owns a range of pubs in the county.