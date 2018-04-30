Official start to Grantham cinema

The official start of work on Grantham’s new multi-million pound cinema is tomorrow.

South Kesteven District Council is to mark the event tomorrow with Coun Jacky Smith, cabinet member for major projects, council leader Matthew Lee, plus representatives of Savoy Cinemas and construction comnpany GF Tomlinsons.

The Grantham complex, with five new cinema screens providing 650 seats and a variety of restaurants, is expected to deliver a huge boost for the town and the regeneration of St Peter’s Hill area.

Grantham’s Savoy cinema is scheduled to open its doors to the publiuc during easter 2019.

The official start of work on the cinema follows last month’ssudden closure of the nearby Reel Cinema, which would have left Grantham without a cinema for around a year.

However, South Kesteven District Council and St Wulfram’s Church have worked together to show films in the impressive church until the new cinema opens.

Tomorrow’s official start of construction follows SKDC announcing the operator as Savoy in December.

At the time, SKDC deputy leader, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “The new cinema is key to the redevelopment of St Peter’s Hill, which also includes investment in the Guildhall and creation of new, modern office space for small businesses and start-ups on the ground floor of the council offices.”

James Collington, Savoy Managing Director, who signed the deal with SKDC, added: “Grantham has huge potential and we have been extremely keen to open a cinema here for some time,” he said.

“We anticipate welcoming around 250,000 people through the doors every year, many of whom will visit the town centre.”

Savoy plans a variety of cinema offerings to suit all audiences, from major blockbuster films to live streaming of events, opera and drama from the National Theatre.