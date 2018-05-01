Official start to Grantham cinema

Have your say

A start-up ceremony for Grantham’s multi-million pound cinema took place this morning.

Coun Jacky Smith performed the official cutting of the first sod, though actual work began months ago.

South Kesteven District Council say the project is on schedule for opening next Easter.

Deputy leader Kelham Cooke said afterwards that the ‘current’ council inherited the project last year and progress on it had been “slow and lacklustre.”

Thanking Coun Jacky Smith, the council’s cabinet member for major projects, he continued: “It’s through her dermination and hard work we have got to this stage.” He also credited Coun martin Wilkins for the scheme.

Coun Cooke said the cinema project would be a catalyst for the redevelopment of St Peter’s Hill, whichwill include a redesigned council building with office space available for business hire.

Coun Smith said there have been times she felt like reaching for the gin bottle over the progress the cinema was making, but “the final result will be something Grantham will be proud of.

The veteran councillor recalled times when Grantham had six cinemas, not just one, so the new cinema having five screens is “beyond our dreams.”

Developers Tomlinsons are expected to hand over the ‘shell’ to cinema operators before Christmas.

She added: “We feel the project will be a huge success.”