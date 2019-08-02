Ofsted heaps praise on 'outstanding' village nursery near Grantham

A village nursery has received an ‘outstanding’ rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre (EYC) in Boothby Pagnell, scored top marks in all areas.

Inspectors were particularly impressed by the “manager’s exceptional leadership skills and highly effective coaching, management and leadership of the dedicated staff team”.

Great Wood Farm EYC have received an outstanding Ofsted report. (14439355)

According to the full Ofsted report, the manager and team work particularly well with other professionals and trainers to ensure that staff consistently maintain the highest standards for children’s development.

The report also added: “Extended learning experiences in spacious outdoor areas and in the woodland environment promote children’s health and well-being exceptionally well.”

The staff were also described as excellent role models who have high expectations of all children.

Manager Kate Robinson is delighted with the result.

She said: “All of the team do an amazing job. We have gone on a big journey since our last inspection as we have moved premises into our new purpose-built building in an adjacent field and developed our new gardens.”

The inspector also praised the centre’s new “planning in the moment” format which means that staff don’t pre-plan any activities prior to the day, cutting down paperwork and putting emphasis on quality time with the children.

Kate added: “It is a fantastic way of working with children and staff have felt liberated.

“Our rating could not have been achieved without our excellent team of staff and from our parents who we work so closely with.

“I feel what we offer is really unique.

“Our children make us smile every day and make it a pleasure having them.”