Oil pollutes the River Witham through Grantham

Oil has seeped into the River Witham from a source in Grantham, polluting the waterway.

A rainbow sheen was spotted on the water by Grantham RiverCare volunteers yesterday morning (Sunday), as they carried out a monthly water test downstream of the white bridge.

They reported it to the Environment Agency (EA) – but it quickly worsened.

Booms soak up the oil in the River Witham. (41661007)

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, said: "Four hours later, the slick in the river in Wyndham Park had increased in size and could be seen coming from the Mowbeck.

"It was reported to the EA again who mobilised their incident team.

"RiverCare volunteers then traced the flow of the Mowbeck back through town. A potential source of the contamination was found off Trent Road.

The river at Wyndham Park is fenced off. (41660948)

"An EA responder attended placed booms across the river in an attempt to stop the pollution from increasing. As this was being done, a source of black oil flowed down the Mowbeck from upstream to further complicate the picture."

The incident is ongoing, added Ian, with the EA working with Anglian Water to trace the source of the pollution.

A section of the river through Wyndham Park has been cordoned off to prevent the public accessing the water.

It is not yet known how fish and other river wildlife has been affected.

