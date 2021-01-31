The future of Grantham’s old hospital building on Manthorpe Road looks bleak despite many calls for it to be saved for the town.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) says it wants to sell the site and the building must be demolished for safety reasons.

A trust spokesperson told the Journal: “Concerns have been raised about the safety and visual impact of the old front of Grantham hospital for many years, since the disused building fell into disrepair.