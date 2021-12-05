A photograph of Beeden Park football team taken in the early 1970s has been sent into the Journal.

The photo was sent in by former player Chris Amos who is in the picture. Chris says Beeden Park, who played on pitches at The Meres, “didn’t always set the world on fire with their free-flowing football”.

The photo was taken at an end-of-season do at The Chequers in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir. Chris says note the ‘silverware’ held by John Selby in the front row. It’s a simple pot which perhaps sums up their season that year!

Beeden Park football team in the early 1970s. (53496421)

Pictured are, back row, from left: Mick Musgrave, Steve Edwards, Dave Millard, John Streets, Roy Done, Steve Chambers, John Rosling, Pete Geeson, Terry Quanborough, Dave DeBank. Middle: Pete Clarke, Chris Amos, Trev Walton. Front: Gordon Bremner, Terry Searle, John Selby, chairman Bert Hind, Rog Latter.