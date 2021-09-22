A planning application has been submitted proposing new detached homes.

Mrs D. Shields, a long-standing Claypole resident, has submitted a planning application to build three new detached houses on Main Street, Claypole.

This would include demolition of the former post office and associated outbuildings which have remained empty and unused for a number of years.

Indicative Site Layout Plan (51468605)

The applicant has previously owned and managed the old post office building, which is now structurally and economically beyond repair.

Each of the new homes would have three bedrooms and the site will have two parking spaces for each of the homes to use.

A new access on to Main Street and Coulby Close would also be needed for the homes.