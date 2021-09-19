The Old Sorting House in Bottesford is playing host to five artists for the Rutland Open Studios, an established art trail that has grown to incorporate bordering villages in Leicestershire.

Open from 11am to 4pm on September 19, 25 and 26, the venue brings together a variety of art forms including painting, paper cut, textiles and sculpture.

Multidisciplinary artist, print maker and poet Donna Drouin focuses on a vibrant exploration of her relationship with nature in paintings and print. Abstract, colour and landscape feature strongly in Glenda Gibson’s lively oil paintings.

Banana Moon by Glenda Gibson. (51282312)

Vanessa Stone has been exploring the Vale of Belvoir to create striking landscapes in drawing, paper cutting and collage. The TizzyWhistle creative partnership launches a brand new collection of embroidery patterns, stencils and fabrics inspired by Belvoir Angels, folk art and botanical dyeing.

Each of these artists will be running a workshop or giving a talk for which more details and booking information is available on the website www.theoldsortinghouse.com

There will also be a chance to experience the ‘metal expressions’ of sculptor Roger Lee, who has taken over the secret gem of the venue’s garden to create a mini sculpture park right in the heart of the village.

The Old Sorting House is located on the High Street in Bottesford. Entry is free and all are welcome. Current Covid guidelines for social distancing and hand sanitising are being followed.

For more information on Rutland Open Studios visit www.rutlandopenstudios.co.uk