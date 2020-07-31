Home   News   Article

Corby Glen Sheep Fair forced to cancel

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:28, 31 July 2020
 | Updated: 09:29, 31 July 2020

One of the country’s oldest sheep fairs has been forced to cancel due to Covid-19.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair, dating back to 1238 and believed to be the oldest sheep fair in the country, traditionally takes place every October.

But organisers have been forced to cancel this year’s event over safety concerns.

