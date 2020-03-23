Oldrids & Downtown will be closing its stores from the end of the tomorrow (Tuesday, March 24), unless instructed by the Government to close sooner.

The company says all its stores will remain closed until further notice because of the coronavirus crisis. Downtown has a store at Gonerby Moor, Grantham, and was due to mark its garden centre's 20th anniversary this year with an appearance by TV gardener Charlie Dimmock who opened the centre two decades ago.

A Downtown spokesman said: "We have continued to operate our stores and serve our customers, as best we can and to the fullest extent possible, because we know how important a role they play to you and our local communities. However, due to the unfolding and escalating situation with coronavirus we feel that closing now is the right thing to do. We would like to thank all our customers for your incredible loyalty and support.

"Whilst we may be closing our shop doors, you can still shop with us online, for the time being, at oldrids.co.uk and we’ll continue to keep you updated via our social media channels and email.

"For 216 years, our mission has been to serve you – please rest assured that we intend for this to continue. The last few weeks have been some of the most challenging weeks in the history of Oldrids & Downtown, and possibly in the history of the world. Our great Company has weathered many storms during the course of its long and prestigious history, and this one is no exception. We will come through it and be all the stronger for it.

"Please take care of yourselves, your families and loved ones, your friends and neighbours. We look forward to welcoming you back in store when the time is right."

