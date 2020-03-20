A schoolboy from Grantham has put pen to paper to write a poem about the coronavirus.

Eight-year-old Oliver Goodwin-Rees, a Year 3 pupil of Belton Lane Primary School, wanted to express his feelings about the outbreak from a child's perspective.

Mum Hayley Goodwin said: "I feel more people need to see it."

Oliver Goodwin-Rees, 8, holding his poem on the coronavirus. (32021381)

Here is Oliver's poem:

I don't know what's happening, the panic in the streets.

All I see on telly is, all the shops have no meat.

One day I was at school, learning Egyptians with my friend,

The next I'm at home, we don't know when it will end.

Mummy said not to panic, it will all be OK,

As long as we stay inside, the germ will go away.

I'm not scared about this germ, I don't know what it means,

I think we have to be careful, and keep extra clean.

I just want to see my friend, but don't worry everyone,

Mummy said one day it will end, and the germ will be gone.

READ MORE: Grantham area news