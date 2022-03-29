Olympic medallist Sam Oldham inspires children at town school

An Olympian who won bronze at the 2012 London games has spoken to schoolchildren in the town.

Sam Oldham won a gymnastics bronze 10 years ago and spoke to children at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy as well as showing them some gymnast's moves.

Sam visited the school after opening the new Aldi store on Trent Road on Thursday.

Sam Oldham takes assembly at nearby Huntingtower Community Primary Academy. From left: Emilia, 9, Olivia, 7, Udip, 11, Orla, 5, and Hugo, 6. Credit: Richard Grange (55701543)

He delivered an inspirational assembly for pupils as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, which has inspired two million schoolchildren aged five to 14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Sam said: "It was great to speak with the children at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports."

