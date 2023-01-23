Olympic swimmer Joe Roebuck tells Little Gonerby Church of England Primary Academy children to never give up 'on our dreams'
Published: 17:00, 23 January 2023
A primary school welcomed an Olympic swimmer to talk to the children in a special assembly.
Joe Roebuck, an Olympic swimmer for Great Britain, visited the Little Gonerby Church of England Primary Academy on Thursday, January 19.
Jennifer Bayley, a teacher at the school, said: "The children loved listening to his story and hearing about his setbacks along the way before becoming a great swimmer.
"He talked to us about perseverance, determination and not giving up on our dreams."
Joe is a 10-time British champion, double Commonwealth silver medallist, double European medallist and London 2012 Olympic semi-finalist.