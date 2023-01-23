A primary school welcomed an Olympic swimmer to talk to the children in a special assembly.

Joe Roebuck, an Olympic swimmer for Great Britain, visited the Little Gonerby Church of England Primary Academy on Thursday, January 19.

Jennifer Bayley, a teacher at the school, said: "The children loved listening to his story and hearing about his setbacks along the way before becoming a great swimmer.

Joe Roebuck talking to the children. Photo: Little Gonerby Primary Academy (62006366)

"He talked to us about perseverance, determination and not giving up on our dreams."

Joe Roebuck talking to the children. Photo: Little Gonerby Primary Academy (62006371)

Joe is a 10-time British champion, double Commonwealth silver medallist, double European medallist and London 2012 Olympic semi-finalist.