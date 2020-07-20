One death from coronavirus reported by Lincolnshire hospitals trust over the weekend
Published: 16:32, 20 July 2020
| Updated: 16:35, 20 July 2020
Greater Lincolnshire has seen no further coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday while six people have died elsewhere in hospitals across England.
NHS statistics released this afternoon show none of the trusts across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire or North East Lincolnshire reported any further deaths.
It follows one death in Lincolnshire over the weekend which brought to an end a run of more than two weeks without any additional fatalities.
