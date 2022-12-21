A lorry has overturned on the A1 southbound.

The crash has resulted in one lane closing on the A1 southbound before the A151 Colsterworth services junction, the AA reports.

Lincolnshire Police are attending the scene.

A1 lane closed (61236312)

The lane closure has resulted in traffic queuing between Grantham and Stamford.

The police have advised drivers to consider alternative routes if possible.