One lane of the A1 is currently closed due to a car on fire.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the A1 Southbound after the A607 at the Harlaxton/Melton Mowbray turn off.

The AA is reporting very slow traffic in the area.

A car on fire has caused the A1 southbound to close. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52029298)

More information as we have it.

A car on fire has caused the A1 southbound to close. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52029323)

A car on fire has caused the A1 southbound to close. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52029326)

More information as we have it.

Photos: RSM_Photography