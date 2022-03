One lane of the A1 northbound is closed following a collision between two lorries.

The incident happened at about 6am near the turn-off for the A52 at Grantham.

Traffic is reported to be moving slowly on the northbound carriageway between the turn-offs for the A607 and A52.

Traffic is slow on the A1 northbound at Grantham. (55801901)

The AA is reporting traffic moving slowly southbound as it passes the incident.