The southbound A1, between A1 between Harlaxton and Little Ponton, will be closed to traffic overnight for a month.

The night-time closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am, weekday evenings only, starting on Tuesday April 6 for five weeks.

The diversion route for the closures will be via the B1174 through Grantham rejoicing the A1 at Little Ponton.

Essential works to the A1 will be carried out as part of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project. (45715025)

These works will allow the contractor to safely carry out essential works to the A1 as part of the Grantham Southern Relief Road project, including:

· Drainage and ducting installation

· Constructing a new surface water channel

· Installing new signage and street lighting

Additional night-time closures will be required this summer, starting in June, for final works to the A1 ahead of opening the new relief road junction later this year.

For the latest news on the Grantham Southern Relief Road, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.