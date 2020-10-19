One more death and 34 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in South Kesteven

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Kesteven has increased by 34 in the last 24 hours with one more death from the virus also reported.

The total number of cases in the district is now 982.

The number of deaths recorded in the district is 54, and 292 in Lincolnshire.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42642086)

Lincolnshire is still on the medium (tier 1) level for the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nationwide ones.

A total of 85 University of Lincoln students have also now tested positive for coronavirus.

Nationally, cases have increased by 18,804 to 741,212 while deaths jumped by 80 to 43,726.