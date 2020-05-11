Home   News   Article

One more death from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 15:22, 11 May 2020
 | Updated: 15:23, 11 May 2020

One more death from coronavirus has been confirmed today (Monday) by the trust which runs Grantham Hospital.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed the death, bringing the total number of deaths at its hospitals to 118.

A spokesperson for ULHT said the patient was a man aged 90 who had underlying health conditions.

