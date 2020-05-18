One more death from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital
Published: 14:59, 18 May 2020
| Updated: 15:05, 18 May 2020
One more death from coronavirus in the past 24 hours has been confirmed by the trust which runs Grantham Hospital.
One patient died at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities bringing the total number of deaths at the trust's hospitals to 126.
A ULHT spokesman confirmed the patient was a 68-year-old female with underlying health conditions.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter