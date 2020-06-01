One more death from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital
Published: 15:05, 01 June 2020
| Updated: 15:07, 01 June 2020
There has been one further COVID-19 death in Lincolnshire’s hospitals today.
The latest government statistics mean there have now been 134 deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust facilities.
Along with no changes in number at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust and Lincolnshire Community Health services, the total hospital deaths for Lincolnshire now stands at 138.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter