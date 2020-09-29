One more death from coronavirus reported in South Kesteven

There has been one more death from coronavirus confirmed in South Kesteven, according to government figures.

It is the first death in the district in at least a month and brings the number of fatalities from the virus to 52.

The number of confirmed cases in the district has risen to 557 today from 549.

The forum stepped down from leading on the local pandemic response during the summer when numbers began decreasing.

However, Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin told a meeting of the Lincolnshire Health and Wellbeing Board on Tuesday: “As a result of the changing numbers the Local Resilience Forum has come back into a response mode.

“It’s important for us, not just about responding, but it’s about looking at our preventative, proactive work that we can do. Not just the messaging but also looking at some of our locations where we are likely to see increases or are seeing increases in outbreaks.”

He said the group was working with public health teams and the universities to figure out how things would work if there was an outbreak.

DCC Harwin added there would be “wider implications for the for the county, particularly for the city,” if there was a local lockdown.

“We’ll be having that conversation about not just waiting for a lockdown, but being prepared for it and again recognising our county is very diverse.

“We need to make sure that we can get communications to the right communities at the right level, at the right time as well.”

Infection rates have doubled in some areas around Greater Lincolnshire in the past week — but local health bosses say the county is unlikely to see any local lockdowns before wider national restrictions are brought in.

Meanwhile, government chiefs announced new measures and guidance for university students.

On Tuesday, government data showed cases of COVID-19 in Lincolnshire increased by 22.

It means there have been 755 cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far in September.

NHS figures, earlier today showed no further deaths, but the government’s own figures, which also include deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, reported one extra fatality in Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 7,143 to 446,156 while deaths increased by 71 to 42,072.