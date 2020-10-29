There has been one more death from coronavirus confirmed in South Kesteven.

According to figures from Public Health England 55 people have now died from Covid-19 in the district, which includes Grantham, Bourne and Stamford.

In South Kesteven there has been a rise of 22 cases in the past 24 hours with 1,264 people who have tested positive since the start of the year.

Coronavirus

The figures - which were released by Public Health England this afternoon - do not include those who may have caught the virus and self-diagnosed.