A further death from coronavirus has been recorded in the area.

Figures released by Public Health England today (November 23) confirm that another person in South Kesteven has died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

The latest fatality brings the number of people who have died in the district to 297.

Covid-19



South Kesteven's seven-day infection rate, 547 cases per every 100,000 people, currently stands higher than the national average of 428.

Throughout the pandemic 14 per cent of the district's population have had coronavirus, with 19,238 cases confirmed.