One more school in Grantham confirmed with at least one case of coronavirus

A Grantham primary school has become the latest in the area to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincolnshire County Council says the National Junior School in Grantham has been affected by at least one case of the virus although it has remained open.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of this morning, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 88 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

"Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected. However, the majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils' education."