By-election results in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire
The Conservatives have kept two council seats in by-elections this week.
Ben Green and Richard Dixon-Warren took the South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) Isaac Newton and Aveland Ward seats, respectively, following a vote on Thursday. They replace Bob Adams and Dr Peter Moseley.
The party’s Charlotte Vernon took the Colsterworth Rural Ward at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).
The results in full are:
Aveland Ward of SKDC (26 per cent turnout)
- Richard Dixon-Warren (Con) 373 votes
- Barry Hare (Lab) 142 votes
- Seven ballot papers were spoiled
Isaac Newton Ward of SKDC (22 per cent turnout)
- Stuart Fawcett (Lab) 147 votes
- Ben Green (Con) 412 votes
- Andrew Skelton 165 votes
- Mike Turner (Green) 72 votes
- Five ballot papers were spoiled
Colsterworth Rural Ward of LCC (23 per cent turnout)
- Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem) 277 votes
- Stuart Fawcett (Labour) 269 votes
- Mike Turner (Green) 121 votes
- Charlotte Vernon (Conservative) 986 votes
- Fifteen ballot papers were spoiled
Coun Adams died in November, aged 81, following a short period in hospital.
Coun Dr Peter Moseley resigned after accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “going all Hitler” for introducing vaccine mandates. He was also suspended from the Conservative party after retweeting a mock post about British citizenship application that appeared to make fun of people's religions.