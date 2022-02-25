More news, no ads

The Conservatives have kept two council seats in by-elections this week.

Ben Green and Richard Dixon-Warren took the South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) Isaac Newton and Aveland Ward seats, respectively, following a vote on Thursday. They replace Bob Adams and Dr Peter Moseley.

The party’s Charlotte Vernon took the Colsterworth Rural Ward at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC).

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren

The results in full are:

Aveland Ward of SKDC (26 per cent turnout)

Richard Dixon-Warren (Con) 373 votes

Barry Hare (Lab) 142 votes

Seven ballot papers were spoiled

Isaac Newton Ward of SKDC (22 per cent turnout)

Stuart Fawcett (Lab) 147 votes

Ben Green (Con) 412 votes

Andrew Skelton 165 votes

Mike Turner (Green) 72 votes

Five ballot papers were spoiled

Coun Ben Green

Colsterworth Rural Ward of LCC (23 per cent turnout)

Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem) 277 votes

Stuart Fawcett (Labour) 269 votes

Mike Turner (Green) 121 votes

Charlotte Vernon (Conservative) 986 votes

Fifteen ballot papers were spoiled

Coun Adams died in November, aged 81, following a short period in hospital.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley resigned after accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “going all Hitler” for introducing vaccine mandates. He was also suspended from the Conservative party after retweeting a mock post about British citizenship application that appeared to make fun of people's religions.