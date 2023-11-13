One person cut from vehicle following crash at Ancaster
Published: 17:03, 13 November 2023
One person was cut from a vehicle following a crash earlier today (Monday).
Fire crews from Grantham and two crews from Sleaford attended the crash on Sleaford Road, Ancaster at 12.17pm today.
One person was cut from a vehicle and was given oxygen by firefighters.
Fire crews made all of the vehicles safe and used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel leak.
The road is still closed both ways from between Wilsford Lane and B6403 Ermine Street as investigation work is being carried out.