One person cut from vehicle following crash at Ancaster

By Katie Green
Published: 17:03, 13 November 2023

One person was cut from a vehicle following a crash earlier today (Monday).

Fire crews from Grantham and two crews from Sleaford attended the crash on Sleaford Road, Ancaster at 12.17pm today.

One person was cut from a vehicle and was given oxygen by firefighters.

Fire crews made all of the vehicles safe and used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel leak.

The road is still closed both ways from between Wilsford Lane and B6403 Ermine Street as investigation work is being carried out.

