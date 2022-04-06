Plans for a one-way system and new cycle lanes in Grantham are in the final stages, with fine-tuning causing "a slight delay", it has been confirmed.

Lincolnshire County Council is "fully committed" to implementing the Grantham Active Travel Scheme, which will see an overhaul of town centre roads.

The plans, which were revealed in full back in June 2021, include making High Street one way and introducing a 'sustainable travel corridor’ for buses and cyclists.

High Street will become one-way except to buses and cycles. (47620562)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “The development for Grantham is very much ongoing and we are now in the final planning stages before work begins.

"The last bit of fine-tuning to the scheme is causing a slight delay to the original schedule, but we are very keen to get the Active Travel plans happening as soon as possible.

"We are fully committed to implementing the plans that won a majority support from the people of Grantham as quickly as we can.”

The scheme will initially be in place for up to 18 months and will be reviewed.