One woman injured in four vehicle crash on A1 at Grantham
Published: 11:33, 31 January 2023
| Updated: 11:35, 31 January 2023
Four vehicles were involved in a crash earlier today (Tuesday).
Lincolnshire Police received reports of the crash near the turnoff at the A607 Harlaxton at 7.37am.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report of a collision involving four vehicles at 7.37am today (January 31). The collision involved a van, Honda Civic, Volvo V70, Hyundai I20.
"This was a minor injury collision in which one woman was taken to hospital to be treated.
"A road closure is in place while recovery takes place."
Road is fully open.