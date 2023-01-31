Four vehicles were involved in a crash earlier today (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police received reports of the crash near the turnoff at the A607 Harlaxton at 7.37am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report of a collision involving four vehicles at 7.37am today (January 31). The collision involved a van, Honda Civic, Volvo V70, Hyundai I20.

There are delays northbound on the A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (62156495)

"This was a minor injury collision in which one woman was taken to hospital to be treated.

"A road closure is in place while recovery takes place."

Traffic has built up on the A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (62156497)

Road is fully open.