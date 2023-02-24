It has been one year since the start of the Ukrainian war and the refugees who left their homes are reflecting on what life is like now.

Today (Friday) marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine and nearly 2.9 million refugees were forced to flee their homes to avoid the threat of attack.

For some, they found a new life in Grantham.

Maryna Yakubovslca (60530807)

Maryna Yakubovska , originally from Irpin, came to the UK in March 2022 with her two sons, Nazar and Demian.

She left her husband, Artem, behind – he is now in the army and waiting to be deployed.

Maryna Yakubovska and her family. (57795095)

After she arrived in the UK, Maryna moved into the home of her host Olly Tagg, in Denton.

Maryna said “it is hard to believe” it has been one year since the start of the war. She added: “For many Ukrainians, February 2022 did not end. Time seems to have stopped.

“When you live in another country, everything is Natali Bartko (centre) with her children Dmytro (left) and Maxim at Christmas. different. It is as if I have started life anew, although it is so.

Maryna Yakubovslca (60530911)

“I am very grateful to all the British people who helped me and my children adapt to a new life.

“It is very important to feel support. Especially when everything is new for you, when you do not know many things.”

In the last year, Maryna and Olly established Mobiles4Ukraine, a free scheme that allows people to recycle their old mobile phones to help schools in Ukraine.

Maryna Yakubovska and Olly Tagg, founders of Mobiles4Ukraine. (58614993)

She said: “It is important for me that as many people as possible learn about the Mobiles4Ukraine project, because everyone can help.”

She hopes to return home as she believes in “victory for Ukraine”, but she looks at “everything differently than at the beginning,” she said.

“I understand that this is a long process. Even if the war ends tomorrow, it does not mean that we will immediately return,” she added.

“ My children need stability, safety, education, development, and a future. Unfortunately, in Ukraine, I cannot give them that.

“That is why we are living our new life in Grantham.”

Natali Bartko first arrived in Grantham at the end of April 2022 with her two children, Dmytro, 13, and Maxim, 9.

Dmytro (left), Natali (middle) and Maxim (right). (62609737)

Before coming to England she lived in Poland for some time.

Her husband insisted she go abroad at the start of the war as it was “very dangerous at home,” said Natali.

She added: “The first few months were very difficult. I was constantly outside because I could not be indoors.

“We walked and studied Grantham, but then I met other Ukrainians who came here after the war.

“We often met at the Jubilee centre where people are very supportive and helpful. I met many wonderful people.

“Now, almost a year later, I can say that I have already adapted.”

Natali, who lives in a rented house, works at Belton Woods Hotel and the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road.

She also attends courses at Grantham College.

The Jubilee centre has been a place for refugees to come together. The centre has held various activities across the year to embrace them into the community.

It has also held an Open Door Cafe on Mondays and Fridays, and English lessons,

as many refugees faced a language barrier when they came to the country.

To mark a year since the war, the centre will be hosting ‘Taste of Ukraine’ this evening (Friday), where a three-course Ukrainian meal will be served alongside tea or coffee.

People attending will get the chance to learn about Ukraine and its people, as well as enjoy some Ukrainian music and entertainment.

Also showing support for Ukraine today is St Wulfram’s Church.

Bellringers will attempt a quarter peal of St Wulfram’s bells a year to the day that Russian forces invaded the country.

St Wulfram’s tower captain David Braunton said: “The bells will be fully muffled to

mark the unnecessary loss of life of all involved, Ukrainian soldiers and people, and the Russian soldiers, too.”

A quarter peal is more than 1,250 changes of all the bells, in this case eight, in a unique sequence which is constantly changing. It takes about 45 to 50 minutes to perform. Each bell rings approximately every one to 1.25 seconds.

Meanwhile, Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club is holding a sunflower challenge to support the victims of the Ukrainian war.

Entries are now open for the 2023 Grantham Sunflower Challenge, which will see participants pay £3 for a pack of 10 seeds to plant and see if they can grow the tallest.

For more information, contact the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club by email at granthamsunriserotary@ gmail.com, or by phone on 07969 690346.