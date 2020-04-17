The rector of St Wulfram’s Church says there has been a good reaction to the church’s online services which it has been broadcasting since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Father Stuart Cradduck said: “We have been very encouraged by the feedback we have received from both members of the congregations of St Wulfram’s and St John’s Manthorpe, and very surprised by the reach of these services, with people watching from as far away as South Africa.”

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's, conducts an on-line service from the vicarage. (33548340)

Morning Prayer is streamed every morning at 9am, with a Eucharist from the rectory garden on Sunday mornings at 9.30am. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays at noon and 10.30am ‘thought for the day’ comes from the homes of Mother Mel and Father James.