A new online directory has been launched this week by the district council to help residents and visitors find out which shops and services are open in South Kesteven.

WhatShop is a free directory designed to promote businesses in the district that have reopened after lockdown. The directory informs shoppers of any changes in opening hours and the safety measures to expect in stores.

WhatShop will continue to run beyond the re-opening phase to promote everything the district’s towns have to offer.