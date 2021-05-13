A boy left devastated after his bike was stolen when he left it for a matter of seconds has been given the money for a replacement.

Seventeen-year-old Alfie Rains, of Aslockton, had it stolen after a long day working on Tuesday of last week.

It is his only means of transport to and from his four jobs.

Alfie Rains. Picture: AP Wilding, London (47089893)

Heading to Sainsbury’s in Bingham to check his bank balance, Alfie turned his head for less than a minute before he realised his bicycle had been taken.

Left stranded alone at night, he called his mum to pick him up and they both searched the area, with no luck.

Alfie decided to put up a Facebook post to warn members of his community of bike thefts, and asked people to keep an eye out for his cycle.

Although still no sign of it, by 11am the next day — unbeknown to Alfie — an online community fundraiser had amassed £480 in his name for a replacement.

“It was taken literally in a matter of seconds,” said Alfie, who studies performing arts at Grantham College and is training to be an actor. “They must have been waiting for me to turn my head.

“I was more upset and annoyed than anything because I’ve worked so hard to have what I have — I’ve worked three lockdowns in care homes and it just had to be me.”

Alfie said he had no idea a Facebook post would turn into the community rallying to his aid.

“Lisa Nardone, a complete stranger to me, was nice enough to set up the fundraiser when she and another Bingham resident, Chris Harrison, came up with the idea,” Alfie said.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated towards my new bike. There were 30 people in total and I only knew two of them.

“I had to ask for the donations to be turned off.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to everyone who donated and offered to let me borrow a bike — I’m very overwhelmed.”

Alfie hopes to get back on track to his jobs at Boyes, Bingham; Aslockton Hall Nursing Home; Orston Shooting Ground; as well as starting his own business, in the next few weeks.