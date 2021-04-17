A Grantham mum has set up a Facebook group to help those who want others to join them in their hobbies and interests.

Hazel Ryan, a mother of two, started the group called ‘Find an Activity Buddy Grantham’ this week and has already attracted scores of members to the page.

Hazel, of Balmoral Drive, moved to the area a few years ago from south London, but during that time she has given birth to her son, now 10 months old, and the pandemic hit which has made it difficult to make friends in the area.

Hazel Ryan has set up the Find an Acitivity Buddy group. (46223315)

Hazel decided something should be done to help people who needed friends to share their hobbies and interests.

Hazel said: “The idea stemmed from my father who is 66 and enjoys a game of golf. He has been here three years and had struggled to make friendships and when the pandemic struck it made it much harder to socialise and he was quite nervous about going out.”

Hazel, who has never set up a Facebook page before, added: “I could not find a centralised group for lots of activities where everything can come together in one place.”

People are already joining the Facebook group asking for people to share hobbies such as arts crafts and a wide range of sports. It has also attracted dog walkers who would like some human company. If you are looking for people to share your hobby or interest go to the Facebook page.