The next in a series of online jobs and careers fairs organised by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership will take place tomorrow (Wednesday), hosted by the MP for Lincoln, Karl McCartney.

The free event is designed to bring employers and job seekers together in a virtual space. Over 70 employers will be participating, many of which will have job vacancies.

The fair will take place from 10am until 1pm and is accessible through the LEP’s custom-built website: https://greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/.

Karl McCartney, MP for Lincoln. (47519619)

Inside the virtual exhibition hall, visitors can interact with organisations through instant message and video call features, find out about jobs, access information on apprenticeships and education courses, and view government advice and FAQs.

The upcoming event will see a wide range of employers in attendance, such as the NHS, Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Co-op, O2, and various local colleges and training providers.

Karl McCartney, MP for Lincoln, said: “I am really pleased to be hosting the upcoming LEP jobs fair; despite Covid-19 restrictions it is fantastic to see 21st-century technology enabling events like this to continue.

“This jobs fair is a great opportunity to connect job seekers with employers, and despite the economic difficulties we are currently facing I know that local Lincolnshire organisations are still recruiting. Please join us at the upcoming event!”

The online jobs fair series has proved popular over previous months, having been created as a response to economic difficulties faced by the county as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month’s event, hosted by LEP Board Director and Director of Ambitions Personnel Recruitment Mandy Watson, featured over 70 exhibitors and attracted nearly 300 visitors.

Helpful videos and vacancy information are available 24/7 on the website between live events.

Since the website was launched in November 2020, the jobs fair home page has been viewed nearly 14,000 times by people across Greater Lincolnshire and further afield, and has hosted over 140 exhibitors ranging from local employers and education and training providers, to support services.

Employers, training and education providers and support services from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland can register for the next event at www.greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk/register.

If you have a question about being an exhibitor, would like to be considered as a future speaker, or wish to submit a video about careers in your sector, email: jobsfair@lincolnshire.gov.uk.