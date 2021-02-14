An unlikely group of characters came together online to solve a virtual mystery and raise money for Rotary charities.

Members ofthe Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven and Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club recently took part in a mystery play, ‘Who Stole the Laptop from the Rat and Rooster?’, while all safely distanced over Zoom.

More than 45 guests enjoyed the evening of fun and puns with £470 being raised to be shared between the two clubs.

Rotarians take part in the online mystery play, Who stole the laptop from the Rat and Rooster?(44350348)

The special evening was held to celebrate the 39th anniversary of Grantham Kesteven’s Charter.

A spokesman said: “We enjoyed a charity whodunnit online with fellow Rotarians, family and friends and we hope to get together with everyone again for our 40th Charter celebration next year. Thank you to all Rotarians, friends and family from all round the country who supported our first venture into online drama which helped to raise an amazing £470 for Rotary charities. If you are lucky, we may be back at a later date with another thrilling instalment.”

The next online event will be on April 28 and the Zoom link will be available from libbysimpson2020@gmail.com