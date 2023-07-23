An open day will be held in Grantham, aimed at the Armed Forces community.

On Wednesday, July 26, more than 20 organisations will be on hand to offer a range of information and practical support at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, from 10am until 2pm.

The event is organised by the Veterans Support Service CIC, founded by David Poultney, who served 38 years in the RAF, and Simon Hallam, who was in the Army for 12 years.

Founders of the Veterans Support Service CIC David Poultney (left) and Simon Hallam (right) Photo: Dylan Nolte

David said: “Part of the military mindset is problem solving and action, people hate being passed from pillar to post as it creates a build-up of frustration, so we want to bring this event to them.

“As veterans ourselves, we have walked in their shoes.

“We aren’t going to take over someone’s life, but we can help them by helping themselves take back control.

“The aim of the open day is to have a one-stop-shop for anyone who has served in the military, and their families, to come along, enjoy a brew and see what services are available both locally and nationally.”

A team for Help for Heroes will also be at the open day, along with Op Courage, the department for Work and Pensions, SSAFA, Connect to Support, Healthwatch, RAFBF, Op Nova, RBL, We Are With You, RFEA and National Energy Action.

To book a free place on the open day, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/veterans-families-open-day-tickets-635331372237.

Across Lincolnshire, 56,000 people have served in the military and 530,000 who have a military connection.