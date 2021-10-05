A pair of local vets have confirmed the opening date for their new independent practice.

Cees Bennett and Gemma Newbold are gearing up to open Belvoir Vets in Grantham later this month.

After both leaving large corporate vets, Cees and Gemma, from Stamford and Long Bennington respectively, wanted to create a locally owned independent practice.

Gemma and Cees. (51954718)

Cees confirmed that the practice, based just off Barrowby Road next to Miller and Carter Steakhouse in a previously vacant lot, would open on October 18.

The two vets, who have both been qualified for 17 years, will be taking calls from October 11.

With preparations still underway, Cees said that getting the practice ready was "a full family job with everyone helping".

Gemma, Cees and their families who have helped to get the practice ready. (51954737)

To find out more, visit: https://belvoirvets.co.uk/ or search for Belvoir Vets on Facebook.