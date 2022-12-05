The opening date for a new village convenience store has been confirmed.

Lincolnshire Co-op's Barrowby store will officially open its doors to shoppers later this month, creating 11 full and part time jobs for the local area.

The £2.2m Co-op food store will feature services including a wide range of groceries, freshly baked goods, food-to-go options, chilled beers and wines, 100 per cent British meat and takeaway Costa Coffee.

A drawing of the proposed Barrowby Co-op store. (45485826)

It will stock products from Lincolnshire Co-op’s Love Local range, including high quality liquor from Grantham Gin and sweet treats from Grantham Gingerbread.

Located on Low Road, the outlet features a car park with 21 spaces and will open from 7am until 10pm, seven days a week.

It will open on Thursday December 15.

Lincolnshire Co-op ’s existing nearby services include Barrowby Gate Pharmacy, Springfield Road Food Store and a travel branch in nearby Grantham.

The society’s Community Champions scheme sees a donation made to a good cause every time a member shops with their Lincolnshire Co-op dividend card.

Until March 4, shoppers at the outlet will be fundraising for Barrowby Football Club. There will also be a collection point in the store for donations to Grantham Food Bank.

Member engagement manager, Rik Greig said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to the store and meeting new members.

"We hope they enjoy discovering all the local produce, membership benefits, and community initiatives our Barrowby Food Store offers.”